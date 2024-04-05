The late Paul O’Grady is seen smiling and cracking jokes in the last part of his final ever documentary Great Elephant Adventure, which airs this Sunday (7 April).

When an elephant enthusiastically waggles her foot for him to scrub, a smiling O’Grady jokes: ‘I’m not Elizabeth Arden!.”

The comedian then asks the animal: “Do you want me to do your bum next?”

While filming was completed in late 2022, it was only edited in the days before his sudden death.

The 67-year-old died on 28 March last year from sudden cardiac arrhythmia.

Paul O’Grady’s Great Elephant Adventure will air at 9pm on ITV.