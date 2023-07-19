Paul Rudd makes a cameo in fan’s music video after meeting at Taylor Swift concert

Paul Rudd made a cameo in a fan's music video after meeting at Taylor Swift's Eras tour.

Claud Mintz, a 24-year-old indie musician from Chicago, saw the Hollywood star in the VIP tent at the concert and approached him to tell him about a song on their album that was named after the A-lister.

Mintz, who is signed to Phoebe Bridgers’ label, Satisfactory Records, posted a video that later went viral on TikTok about the chance encounter with the Ant-Man star.