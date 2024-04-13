Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards has revealed she has “never lived” with her fiance footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain despite having an eight-year relationship and a son together.

The 30-year-old opened up about her long-distance relationship with the former Liverpool footballer, who now plays in Turkey, 2,500 miles from their home in Cheshire.

The singer, who has released her first solo single Forget About Us, said: “I’m trying to launch a solo career whilst having a two-year-old so it is a lot to juggle but we make it work for the ones we love, don’t we?

“We’ve never lived together – the eight years we’ve been in a relationship, we’ve never actually lived together.”