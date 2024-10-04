Perrie Edwards talks Little Mix, solo career, and motherhood

Pop star Perrie Edwards has revealed the inspiration behind her new single, “You Go Your Way,” while reflecting on her meteoric rise to fame with Little Mix.

Edwards told The Independent that the track draws from a pivotal moment in her relationship with her fiancé, footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

“We really liked each other, but [Little Mix] were going on tour with Ariana Grande in America for two-and-a-half months, and I just thought this is too fresh to be putting on him now.

“So I just said, you go your way, I’ll go mine.”

The singer also candidly discussed her ongoing battle with anxiety and panic attacks, noting, “Sometimes it’s manageable, sometimes it’s overwhelming.”