Peter Andre repeatedly groped by fan during performance

Peter Andre was repeatedly groped by a fan as he performed at a music festival in Australia, resurfaced footage shows.

The singer posted an old clip from Music in the Park back in December to his Instagram page on Sunday (28 May), with the caption: "Erm... I mean I should complain but she was kinda gentle ish."

Fans commented on the video expressing their shock at the incident.

"That’s not ok. People need to keep their hands to themselves," one social media user said.

