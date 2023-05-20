Watch Phillip Schofield’s final sign-off from This Morning

Phillip Schofield has left his role on This Morning after 21 years as host, following reports of a “feud” with co-host Holly Willoughby.

“Throughout my career in TV - including the very difficult last few days - I have always done my best to be honourable and kind,” Schofield’s statement, released on Saturday, said.

“I understand that ITV has decided the current situation can’t go on, and I want to do what I can to protect the show that I love.

“I have agreed to step down from This Morning with immediate effect, in the hope that the show can move forward to a bright future.”

Following Schofield’s announcement, take a look back at his final sign-off from the show on Thursday 18 May.

