Phillip Schofield sends message to This Morning fans as he returns to TV after brother’s conviction
Phillip Schofield sent a message to This Morning viewers as he made his first appearance on the show after his brother was convicted of sexually abusing a teenager.
The presenter had been absent from the ITV programme since late March while his brother, Timothy Schofield, was on trial.
“It is really lovely to be back, I have missed the show,” Schofield said on his return to This Morning on Monday 17 April.
“Thank you for all your kind messages and support, which were really appreciated.”
