Piers Morgan makes surprise return to GMB - but host Susanna Reid snubs hug

Piers Morgan made an unexpected return to Good Morning Britain on Monday (3 March) for the first time since his dramatic exit in 2021.

In an awkward moment, Morgan, 59, give former co-presenter Susanna Reid a hug, but she firmly refused, saying, “No, no, I don’t want to hug.” In response, host Ed Balls embraced Morgan instead, joking, “She doesn’t hug me either.”

The journalist, who walked off the ITV show four years ago following a row over his controversial comments about Meghan Markle after her 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, noted in a social media post that it had been "1,453 days to be precise" since his departure.