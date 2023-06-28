Pink gifted huge wheel of cheese by fan during London concert

Pink was gifted a huge wheel of brie as she performed at British Summer Time in London’s Hyde Park on Saturday, 24 June.

The “So What” singer, 42, has received various different items from fans on stage, with one throwing their mother’s ashes to her.

“I don’t know how to feel about this... that was a first,” she said.

Footage taken by TikTok user @radikalzee shows Pink looking delighted as she sank to her knees while the dairy product made its way through hordes of fans gathered at the front of the crowd.