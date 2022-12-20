Pink joins Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin for holiday cover of ‘Get The Party Started’

Pink teamed up with Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin for a holiday performance of her hit song, “Get The Party Started.”

The singer joined the drummer and the producer for the “Hanukkah Sessions,” which were set up by Grohl and Kurstin in 2020.

The sessions aim to cover a song by a Jewish artist for each night of the Festival of Lights.

Live at Largo in Los Angeles, Pink dazzled with a rendition of her 2001 song.

“My name’s Alicia. I’m a Jew,” she said before her performance.

