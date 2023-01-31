Independent TV
Cheeky Junior Bake Off contestant names ‘the police’ as her biggest ‘phobia’
A Junior Bake Off contestant named “the police” as her biggest “phobia” during a showstopper challenge.
The contestants were tasked with creating an open fruit tart that featured their biggest fears.
Many children named some classic phobias - including spiders and heights - as inspiration for their desserts.
Immy, however, had a different idea.
“It’s mainly the police, I just don’t like them to be honest,” she said.
“I’m also very scared of seagulls and pigeons. Oh, jail is another thing, I really don’t like jail.”
