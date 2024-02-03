Watch: Bollywood star Poonam Pandey issues statement after faking death

Bollywood actor Poonam Pandey issued a statement on Instagram after a post on her account claimed she had died from cervical cancer.

The model, 32, is apparently still alive after a statement was shared on Friday (2 February) to her more than 1.3 million followers saying that she had passed away.

Her death was “confirmed” by Pandey’s team Indian outlets including NDTV and her manager Nikita Sharma praised her “unwavering spirit amidst her health struggles” in a statement to reporters.

“Yes, I faked my demise. Extreme, I know. But suddenly we all are talking about cervical cancer, aren’t we?” Pandey said in a video published on Saturday.