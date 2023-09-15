The Prince and Princess of Wales went back to nature cutting branches and whittling wood in a forest school for primary school children.

William and Kate chatted to youngsters from Madley Primary School, near Hereford, which views open-air learning as an essential part of the day-to-day curriculum and a way of boosting the physical and mental well-being of pupils.

Kate held down a small log so William could saw it in half for a group of youngsters making a den.

The couple also sat around a campfire as the children roasted what William dubbed the “healthy version of marshmallows” – pieces of apple dipped in cinnamon and sugar.