First look at A Quiet Place: Day One in trailer for new prequel

A new trailer has revealed the first look at A Quiet Place: Day One.

The prequel to the film series depicts the world before it transformed into a post-apocalyptic state following an alien invasion seen in the 2018 and 2020 movies.

It stars Lupita Nyong'o, Joseph Quinn, Alex Wolff, and Djimon Hounsou, who have to learn how to navigate the world without making a sound.

The trailer sees Nyong'o's character walking through a city before aliens descend upon the planet.