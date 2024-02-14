Listen as Scott Mills pays a heartfelt tribute to Steve Wright on BBC Radio 2.

Wright, who hosted shows on the BBC for more than four decades, died this week at the age of 69.

“I wouldn’t want to start the show today and not talk about Steve, what an absolute legend,” Mills said at the beginning of his afternoon show on Wednesday 14 February.

“An absolute broadcasting titan. The man who made it sound so effortless, but worked the hardest out of everyone, to be in this slot will forever be an honour.”

Wright hosted the afternoon show on Radio 2 for 23 years.