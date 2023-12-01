Rebecca Adlington opens up on miscarriage as she shares new video

You can contact the Miscarriage Association helpline on 01924 200799 or email the charity at info@miscarriageassociation.org.uk.

The helpline is open from 9am to 4pm Monday to Friday.

For more information, help and support regarding pregnancy loss, you can contact Tommy’s on 0800 0147 800.

To contact Petals to enquire about the charity’s counselling services, you can call 0300 688 0068 or email counselling@petalscharity.org.

Rebecca Adlington has opened up on her miscarriage with baby Harper as she shared a montage of moments in a special Instagram video.

The former Olympic swimmer shared her pregnancy journey, from the moment she discovered she was pregnant, to Harper’s sad death.

The video features her husband Andy Parsons and their two children.

The 34-year-old captioned the post: “This week we attended a baby service for Harper and whilst it was incredibly emotional, it was also beautifully done and it will stay with us forever.

“Even though these past six weeks have been so painful, the support we have received has been amazing.”