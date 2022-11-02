Anne Hathaway teases The Devil Wears Prada reboot

Anne Hathaway has teased the return of beloved film The Devil Wears Prada in a possible new format.

In the original, the Princess Diaries star plays Andy Sachs, an assistant to frosty editor Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep) at a New York fashion magazine.

Hathaway told Entertainment Weekly that while a second film may not be in the works, the characters could reappear in a different way.

“They could relaunch it, get some new people and do it,” she said.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.