Watch live as stars walk the red carpet for ‘The Batman’ premiere

Tonight, the premiere of the highly-anticipated blockbuster film The Batman hits London.

On Wednesday, 23 February, endless A-Listers will hit up London’s BFI IMAX to watch the brand new movie for the first time.

The red carpet event comes a week before its cinematic release on Friday, 4 March.

Guests will include its stars Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, Andy Serkis, director Matt Reeves and producer Dylan Clark, as well as plenty of other invitees.

Sign up to our free newsletters here