Rick Astley has revealed how Simon Pegg and the crew from Mission: Impossible helped direct his new music video.

Pegg announced on Friday 13 October that the pair were teaming up on a project by sharing a picture of them on set.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast on Monday, Astley explained that the pair linked up after “sharing some love” at a festival.

“He jumped in and did it, he came up with a great script and a whole concept and idea. It was just a great couple of days to shoot it,” Astley said of Pegg.

“We’ve gone from iPhone to Hollywood - it’s a crazy jump.”