Rihanna confirms release date and title of first new song in six years

Rihanna has confirmed that she will release her first new music in six years, sharing a teaser for a track that will feature in Black Panther:Wakanda Forever.

The short clip, shared on the artist’s social media, includes a 10-second snippet and appears to confirm the song will be named “Lift Me Up”.

It will be released on Friday 28 October.

Reports claim the track is a tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman, who played the Black Panther in the first film, before passing away in 2020 after a battle with colon cancer.

