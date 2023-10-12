Rob Rinder reveals his Jewish family don’t feel safe in UK amid Israel-Gaza conflict

Rob Rinder has revealed his Jewish family do not feel safe in the UK amid rising tensions of the Israel-Palestine war as he made a plea for peace.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain on Thursday, he said his mother feels unsafe, while his nephew and other Jewish children and shopkeepers are going to school and work in fear.

He made an emotional plea to social media users to “think carefully” before they post following the death of two of his friends in Israel.

He said: “Whatever happens in the Middle East should have no impact on the safety of our communities.”