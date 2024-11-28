Singer Robbie Williams paid a special tribute to his ex-partner Nicole Appleton at his Better Man film premiere.

In a video, filmed by Appleton’s close friend and former This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby, the entertainer gave a special speech honouring the All Saints singer on Wednesday night (27 November).

Williams thanked his former girlfriend for being “f****** brave” and allowing him to show their tumultuous relationship and her abortion in the film.

The pair met whilst working on Top of the Pops in 1997 and embarked on a relationship. The romance ended shortly after Appleton had an abortion in 1999.