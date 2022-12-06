Robbie Williams to play 2023 concert at Sandringham Estate

Robbie Williams is set to perform at the King’s Sandringham Estate in the summer of 2023.

The first-ever large-scale music event to be held at the Norfolk estate will take place on 26 August.

In a Tweet, the singer said: “So honoured to be playing this show at the Sandringham Estate in the UK Summer x.”

The gig will be the former Take That star’s only outdoor headline concert in Britain next year.

Tickets will go on sale at 9am this Friday (9 December), with pre-sale kicking off on Thursday.

