Robert De Niro ‘good’ after woman tried to steal presents from his Christmas tree

Robert De Niro says he is "good" after he was reportedly woken by a serial burglar trying to steal presents from under his Christmas tree.

Police officers had been tracking the suspect after a string of burglaries and saw her break into the movie star's Manhattan townhouse.

They apprehended her at the scene at around 2:45am, but the commotion at his temporary rental home woke the actor.

While he was disturbed from his sleep, Mr De Niro reportedly did not have direct interaction with the burglar.

