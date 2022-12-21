Independent TV
Showing now | Culture
01:09
Robert De Niro ‘good’ after woman tried to steal presents from his Christmas tree
Robert De Niro says he is "good" after he was reportedly woken by a serial burglar trying to steal presents from under his Christmas tree.
Police officers had been tracking the suspect after a string of burglaries and saw her break into the movie star's Manhattan townhouse.
They apprehended her at the scene at around 2:45am, but the commotion at his temporary rental home woke the actor.
While he was disturbed from his sleep, Mr De Niro reportedly did not have direct interaction with the burglar.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Up next
03:40
What have we learnt from the nurses strikes? | You Ask The Questions
05:22
A day in the life of a frontline medic in Donbas | On The Ground
05:43
A World Cup like no other, but should it have happened? | You Ask The Questions
02:55
Weird and wonderful Christmas traditions from around the world
00:31
Paramedics in Coventry walk out as 10,000 ambulance workers go on strike in England and Wales
02:16
Ambulance strike to go ahead as talks fail to break deadlock
00:56
Sailor found ‘floating’ in sea rescued as search for 23 missing Navy crew continues in Thailand
00:50
Volodymyr Zelensky to make trip to US in first foreign visit since war began
00:50
BBC reporter mobbed by ecstatic Argentina fans at World Cup victory parade
00:53
DUP MP breaks down in tears while thanking 'long-suffering wife' in Commons speech
00:33
Taliban suspend university education for women in Afghanistan
01:48
Rishi Sunak says the Scottish want focus to be on ‘pressing issues’ not independence
00:50
Volodymyr Zelensky to make trip to US in first foreign visit since war began
02:47
Harvey Weinstein found guilty of rape and sexual assault in second sex crimes trial
00:20
‘Gate of the Exonerated’ unveiled, honouring wrongly-convicted Central Park Five
00:31
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard agree to settlement in defamation case
01:04
‘This can never happen again’: Jan 6 panel chair says ‘accountability’ is key for survival of US
01:23
January 6 chair says Trump ‘broke the faith’ of US elections in final session
01:43
Severe turbulence on Hawaiian Airlines flight sends cabin into chaos
00:44
Brittney Griner shares her plans for future now she’s back on American soil
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights | Behind The Headlines
11:51
Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite | Behind The Headlines
09:03
The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland | Behind The Headlines
13:07
The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines
03:40
What have we learnt from the nurses strikes? | You Ask The Questions
05:43
A World Cup like no other, but should it have happened? | You Ask The Questions
05:33
Messi’s day of destiny against France | You Ask The Questions
07:58
The World Cup 2022 quarter-finals bring shock and mayhem | You Ask The Questions
07:54
Who’s impressing ahead of the quarter-finals of the World Cup 2022? | You Ask The Questions
07:05
What we’ve learned as we enter the World Cup 2022 knockout stages | You Ask The Questions
06:42
What have we learned from the opening games of Qatar 2022? | You Ask The Questions
04:49
Cop27 and the climate emergency | You Ask The Questions
05:22
A day in the life of a frontline medic in Donbas | On The Ground
07:29
Ending the war on drug users in New York | On The Ground
17:28
The Missing: The Ukrainians abducted in Putin’s war
10:41
Ukraine’s broken fields: The grain crisis threatening the world’s food supply | On The Ground
11:23
Surviving Mariupol: The deadliest city in Ukraine | On The Ground
08:25
Supreme Court’s decision on abortion rights reveals America’s division | On The Ground
13:26
Documentary: The true horror of Russia’s war in Ukraine | On The Ground
09:29
Lebanon’s ‘orchestrated’ financial crisis bringing poverty to the middle classes | On The Ground
00:33
Adidas sells out of Messi jerseys after Argentina’s World Cup victory
02:43
Thousands gather for Argentina World Cup victory parade through Buenos Aires
00:44
Steve Borthwick succeeds Eddie Jones as England rugby head coach
01:45
Beth Mead tipped to win BBC Sports Personality of the Year after shortlist revealed
01:43
Moment Argentina squad return home after winning World Cup 2022
01:04
Messi not ready to retire from international football after World Cup win
05:43
A World Cup like no other, but should it have happened? | You Ask The Questions
00:31
Argentina players sing song insulting journalists after winning World Cup
00:40
Cop15: Moment historic UN deal reached to protect one-third of world’s nature
00:35
Stunning winter scenes take over China’s Jingpo lake as 130ft Diaoshuilou Waterfall freezes
02:57
Climate change-induced drought and rising temperatures threatening food stocks for millions in Madagascar
00:45
Just Stop Oil protesters block traffic on Old Kent Road in slow march
04:02
What is the World Cup? | Decomplicated
03:51
What is Black History Month? | Decomplicated
05:08
What is extreme weather? | Decomplicated
05:26
What is inflation? | Decomplicated
01:08
Man United: Erik ten Hag praises ‘resilient’ Marcus Rashford after forward scores 100th goal for club
01:03
Erik ten Hag says he can’t speed up Manchester United’s progress
00:47
Man United's Erik ten Hag vows to 'correct' players doing skills for the sake of it
01:46
Man United’s Erik ten Hag will ‘deal with’ Ronaldo after player ‘stormed off’ pitch
00:50
Tottenham's growing list of injuries a concern for Conte
01:02
Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool's title hopes are over after defeat at Arsenal
01:02
Arsenal: Mikel Arteta suggests new deals for young stars are being lined up
01:13
Man City v Man United : ‘We were not brave enough’ says Erik ten Hag after loss
03:26
Netflix’s Harry & Meghan teased major bombshells - so did it deliver? | Binge or Bin
03:17
Season 3 of His Dark Materials visually ‘better than ever before’ | Binge or Bin
12:01
Harry and Meghan & His Dark Materials | Binge or Bin
03:27
Netflix’s Wednesday is Jenna Ortega’s ‘massive breakthrough moment’
06:55
Music Box Session #66: Quarry
09:24
Music Box Session #65: Santino Le Saint
09:18
Music Box Session #64: Jake Whiskin
10:44
Music Box Session #63: Meet Me At The Altar
32:48
Author Louise O’Neill on redefining boundaries in a post-Me Too world
01:25
Amber Heard was vilified for not being the ‘perfect victim’, author Louise O’Neill claims
26:51
Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan on gender identity and how to untangle a toxic political debate
01:21
Author Jodi Picoult says anti-trans feminists are ‘biggest threat’ to transgender people
01:26
Author and trans activist Jennifer Finney Boylan on how love saved her life
44:20
Adult filmmaker Vex Ashley on feminist porn, sex work and the female gaze
01:10
Adult filmmaker Vex Ashley says porn can be as creative as literature and film
01:21
Porn director and actor Vex Ashley explains the reality of sex work
00:37
Where is the UK’s most expensive street?
03:30
Harry and Meghan's 2022 in review
00:21
Neighbour creates 20th edition of touching Christmas display for young boy who died from cancer
00:50
Elon Musk will resign as Twitter CEO if he can find a 'foolish enough' replacement
01:36
Jill Biden reveals the Christmas gift that Joe Biden gives her every year
01:27
Moment girlfriend stunned by surprise proposal in Paris during ‘girls trip’
01:41
Lego-loving couple build 12ft Lego Christmas wall complete with fireplace
00:53
'Magical' moment little boy sees snow for the very first time
01:24
Tips on how to get the most from Amazon’s Prime Day | IndyBest
06:15
Why get a Chromebook and which one is right for you? | IndyBest Reviews
04:29
Tinted moisturisers: What is it and how to choose the best one | IndyBest Reviews
04:15
How to choose the right air fryer for you | IndyBest Reviews
04:16
How to choose the right electric toothbrush for you | IndyBest Reviews
05:17
How to choose a cordless vacuum cleaner: From Samsung to Shark | IndyBest Reviews
01:40
Black Friday 2021: How to get the best deals this year | IndyBest Guide
04:51
Which Nintendo Switch is right for you? | IndyBest Reviews
02:08
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:10
Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09
Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard
01:00:15
How AlUla’s sustainability plan will stand the test of time - webinar
04:29:59
Watch in full: World leaders arrive in Sharm el-Sheikh for day two of the SGI Forum 2022
04:39:48
Watch in full: World leaders gather in Sharm el-Sheikh for day one of the Saudi Green Initiative Forum
01:17
Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action, says princess
00:36
SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says
01:09
Saudi Green Initiative aims to ‘not just preserve, but create’, energy minister says
00:48
SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy
01:23
SGI can be a ‘catalyst’ for Saudi Arabia, head of SABB says
01:13