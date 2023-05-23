Rolf Harris: From beloved children’s entertainer to convicted paedophile

Disgraced entertainer Rolf Harris died at the age of 93 on 10 May 2023.

The Australian presenter was a fixture of British television for more than 60 years before he was convicted in July 2014 of 12 assaults which took place between 1968 and 1986.

He was made an MBE in the 1960s, an OBE a decade later and a CBE in 2006, – the year after he painted the Queen Elizabeth II’s 80th birthday portrait.

Harris’ CBE was revoked in the wake of his conviction.

He was jailed for five years and nine months and released on licence in 2017.

