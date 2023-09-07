Rolling Stones’ Charlie Watts last request to band before his death revealed

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts last request to the band before his death has been revealed by Keith Richards.

The veteran rockers spoke of Watts while launching their new album Hackney Diamonds, which features their first new music since 2005.

Speaking fondly of Watts, who died in 2021, Richards said: “Thanks to Charlie Watts we have [replacement drummer] Steve Jordan – his recommendation, that if anything should happen to him, he’s your man. He’s been a friend of ours, I’ve worked with Steve so it was natural progression. It would’ve been a lot harder without Charlie’s blessing on that, you know.”