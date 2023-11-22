The Rolling Stones have announced a 2024 tour following the release of their latest album, Hackney Diamonds.

On Tuesday (21 November), the English rock band revealed they would be touring North America.

The Stones will make their way across the US and Canada, starting on 28 April in Houston, Texas, before concluding in Santa Clara, California on 17 July.

Their latest record marks the group’s first album of original material since A Bigger Bang 18 years ago.

“The news you have all been waiting for - the Rolling Stones are hitting the road again,” a post, shared on the band’s Instagram, read.