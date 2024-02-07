Independent TV
Watch: 13m reconstructed statue of emperor to tower over Rome again
A 13-metre-high statue of an emperor is towering over Rome once again thanks to a recreation funded by fashion house Prada.
The Colossus of Constantine was a 4th-century statue of emperor Constantine the Great which was later broken and pillaged for bronze.
It was rediscovered in an excavation at the Basilica of Maxentius in the 15th century, and Michelangelo arranged the remaining fragments inside the courtyard of the Palazzo dei Conservatori.
Each fragment was modelled in 3D and placed on the digital body of the statue created by referencing other statues from the imperial age in similar poses.
Thanks to the 3D scanning, a recreation now looks over the Capitoline museum's garden.
