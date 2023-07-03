Rosie Jones defends choice to use ‘shocking’ ableist slur in new documentary title

Rosie Jones has responded to backlash for her decision to lead a Channel 4 documentary with an ableist slur in the title.

Several contributors to 'Rosie Jones: Am I a R*****' withdrew after finding out the name of the documentary, all about the discrimination disabled people face daily.

“I get it, a lot of people will find this word very shocking and upsetting", Jones responded.

"But in my opinion, society doesn’t take this word and other ableist forms of language as seriously as any other form of abuse from any other minorities."