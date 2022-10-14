TJ Miller says his Deadpool co-star Ryan Reynolds contacted him after he had said he had a “weird” experience with him during filming.

Miller, who played Weasel in the first two Deadpool films, said in a podcast interview earlier this month that Reynolds’s alleged on-set behaviour left him with no desire to work with him again.

However, he revealed on Wednesday (12 October) that he and Reynolds had “hashed it out” since.

“He emailed me the next day... so I emailed him back, and now it’s fine”, Miller said during a radio show appearance.

