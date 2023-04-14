Ryan Reynolds has shared a comedic birthday message to his Wrexham co-owner, Rob McElhenney, by demanding people ‘respect’ the actor.

Reynolds put together a full original song celebrating his friend, joking about how difficult it is to pronounce his surname, and gives a lesson in how to do it right.

‘A birthday card might’ve been easier’, he joked alongside the music video, which is a full-scale production.

‘Would be a real shame if this became a @wrexham_afc Racecourse chant’, he added.

