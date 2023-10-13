Watch: S Club open Good Times reunion tour with poignant tribute to Paul Cattermole

S Club paid tribute to late band member Paul Cattermole on the first night of their Good Times reunion tour in Manchester on Thursday.

Band members Tina Barrett, Jon Lee, Bradley McIntosh, Jo O'Meara and Rachel Stevens took to the stage at the AO Arena for their 25th-anniversary tour.

After classics Don’t Stop Moving and You’re My Number One the band left the stage and the lights dipped. A montage of pictures of Paul appeared, before each band member paid tribute to him.

Bradley then revealed how important the night was as he gave thanks to The British Heart Foundation in Paul’s memory.

Paul died of natural causes on 6 April. He was 46.