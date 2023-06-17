Parklife and Warehouse Project boss Sacha Lord has hit out at the government, after they allegedly blocked 'life-saving' drug testing from taking place at festivals this summer.

"This now drags us back into the ‘90s. We’ve been testing since 2014. We need to be talking and educating, not ignoring. Back-of-house testing saves lives", he said in a TikTok.

Drug-testing charities such as The Loop will now need to apply for a license, rather than just enter agreements with the police.