Sam Ryder is UK’s Eurovision 2022 entry with song Space Man

Sam Ryder has been announced as the UK’s entry to this year’s Eurovision Song Contest.

The 32-year-old hails from Essex, and is a famous TikTok musician, boasting a whopping 12 million followers on the platform.

He will represent the country at the 66th Eurovision, this year held in Turin, Italy.

Sam has previously caught the attention of artists Justin Bieber and Alicia Keys, and signed to huge Warner-owned label Parlophone in 2021.

He told Radio 1’s Newsbeat: “I love Eurovision. I think it’s such a privilege to be able to do it.”

