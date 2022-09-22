Khloe Kardashian tearfully addresses second baby with Tristan amid paternity scandal

Khloe Kardashian has adressed the controversy involving her ex-partner Tristan Thompson's infidelity while the couple were trying for a second baby.

In a teaser clip for The Kardashians, the reality star tearfully says: "It's supposed to be a really exciting time and it's just a different experience."

Ms Kardashian and Mr Thompson began an on-again-off-again relationship in 2016 and share two children together.

While they reconciled their relationship in October 2021, it was confirmed through a paternity test in January 2022 that Thompson had had a baby with another woman.

to our newsletters