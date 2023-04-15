Mark Sheehan: The Script announce death of co-founder

Mark Sheehan, The Script guitarist and co-founder, has died at the age of 46, the band announced.

The musician passed away today in hospital after a brief illness on Friday, 14 April.

Michael D Higgins praised The Script’s “originality and excellence” in a tribute to Sheehan.

"Through their music, Mark and The Script have played an outstanding part in continuing and promoting this proud tradition of Irish musical success across the world," the Irish president said.

