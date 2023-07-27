Shakira screams as rat climbs near her head during music video shoot

Shakira was caught off-guard by a rat climbing near her head as she filmed her new music video.

In an amusing clip shared to the star’s Instagram on Tuesday 25 July, she lets out a screech and jumps up as the rodant nearly walks on her head.

Dressed as a mermaid, she was shooting for her recent track “Copa Vacía”, a collaboration with Manuel Turizo.

“Things that happen even to mermaids,” Shakira wrote, captioning the clip.

Since it was posted, the video has nearly 1.5 million likes on Instagram.