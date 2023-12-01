Pete Doherty recalls wild first meeting with Shane MacGowan

Pete Doherty recalled a wild first meeting with Shane MacGowan, as he paid tribute to his late friend.

The Libertines frontman was interviewed on Thursday 30 November, after MacGowan’s death was announced.

Doherty revealed that his ex-girlfriend Kate Moss first introduced him to Shane at her home.

“When I met him, he charged in, took my crack pipe off me, smashed it up and charged out,” the singer recalled.

Doherty went on to clarify that not all their encounters involved “narcotics moments” and said they’d spend a lot of time playing the guitar and singing songs.