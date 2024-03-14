Shania Twain confirms legends slot at Glastonbury in video message to fans

Shania Twain says playing the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury this year will be the “honour of her life”.

The Canadian singer posted a special video message to fans on Thursday (14 March) after she was confirmed to play at the Somerset festival, which will take place from 26 to 30 June.

“This is a dream come true, I have been asked about Glastonbury for years now and it is finally coming together,” Twain said.

“I am packing my wellies and my raincoat, and of course, my cowboy hat, and I will see you in the beautiful Somerset countryside. This is huge, an honour of my life.”