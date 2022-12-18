Shirley Ballas praised for response to Strictly Come Dancing heckler

Shirley Ballas is being praised for responding to a heckler during last night's Strictly Come Dancing final (17 December).

The judges were giving their critiques to Helen Skelton and her dance partner Gorka Marquez, when someone in the audience directly behind the table began booing.

All four instantly turned around in disbelief, as head judge, Ballas, made it clear she'd heard.

"Come up", she responded sarcastically, as the other judges chose to ignore it.

