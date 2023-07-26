Watch: Sinead O'Connor's stand-out moments

Legendary singer Sinead O’Connor has died at the age of 56, leaving behind a legacy of alternative rock that granted her a place in the Hall of Fame, and a string of outspoken comments.

She famously ripped up a picture of Pope John Paul II during an SNL show in 1992, after boycotting the Grammys the previous year and refusing to collect the Best Alternative Album award, accusing the ceremony of being steeped in commercialism.

She was also known for her spat with famous celebrities, like Miley Cyrus and Prince, whom she claimed tried to punch her during a fight at the Purple Rain singer’s house.