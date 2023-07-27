Sinead O’Connor’s prescience ‘was unbelievable’, broadcaster Dave Fanning says

Sinead O’Connor’s prescience was “unbelievable,” broadcaster Dave Fanning has said in a tribute to the Irish singer.

The 56-year-old was found “unresponsive” at her London home on Wednesday, 26 July, police said.

In 1992, O’Connor sparked controversy when she ripped up a picture of Pope John Paul II on Saturday Night Live in protest at the Catholic church.

“She said Vatican was a nest of devils and a lot of people were going ‘What is wrong with this woman?’,” Fanning said.

“Ten years later, when the Pope came out and said, Well, actually, there’s been a lot of bad things... she was 100 per cent correct.”