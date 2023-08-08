Sinead O’Connor fans line streets outside her former Bray home for funeral procession

Sinead O’Connor fans lined the streets of Bray to pay tribute to the singer as her funeral procession was held on Tuesday, 8 August.

Well-wishers were invited to line the Co Wicklow seafront where she used to live as a “last goodbye” to the acclaimed artist, who died aged 56 at her home in south London on 26 July.

After her death, fans left flowers and handwritten notes outside her former home in Bray thanking her for sharing her voice.

One message said: “You are forever in my heart.”