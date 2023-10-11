Sky News reporter announces Holly Willoughby’s This Morning exit from Israel war zone

Sky News interrupted its coverage of the Israel-Hamas conflict to report the breaking news of Holly Willoughby’s decision to quit This Morning.

Reporter Mark Austin, who was on the ground in Jerusalem on Tuesday 10 October, abruptly pivoted the channel’s war coverage to report on Willoughby’s exit.

The clip was then posted to the social media website X, where a number of viewers criticised the coverage.

“It’s incredibly Black Mirror to announce this in breaking news fashion from that location with that backdrop,” one person commented.

“Announcing this from Jerusalem seems really bizarre,” another said.

Willoughby said her decision to leave the ITV show was taken “for me and my family”.