Sky News presenter tells teenager who beat Tetris ‘go outside and get fresh air’

A Sky News presenter tells a teenager who broke a Tetris record "go outside" and "get some fresh air".

Willis Gibson, 13, from Oklahoma, became the first human to beat the original version of the 80s game, making it to level 157 and reaching the game’s “kill screen”.

Reporting on the boy’s achievement, Sky News presenter Jayne Secker, said: “As a mother I would just say ‘Step away from the screen, go outside, and get some fresh air.”

She ended a live report adding: "Beating Tetris is not a life goal.”