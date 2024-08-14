Independent TV
Showing now | Culture
01:59
Slow Horses season 4 trailer shows first look at new character
A new trailer for Slow Horses has given fans a glimpse of Gary Oldman and his dysfunctional team of British intelligence agents in series four.
The teaser of the hit drama, which is based on Mick Herron's Slough House novels, follows the agents as they are involved in a case about an explosion in central London.
Returning cast members including Jack Lowden, Kristin Scott Thomas, and Rosalind Eleazar join newcomers Hugo Weaving, James Callis, Ruth Bradley, Joanna Scanlan, and Tom Brooke.
Up next
07:01
Olympic climbers Erin McNeice and Shauna Coxsey share tips on strength
06:12
Team GB’s table tennis Olympians on how to get quicker
02:17
How did social media fuel the Southport rioters?
06:41
How to train like an Olympian: TeamGB’s Adam Burgess on decisions
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
04:30
Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
07:25
What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
14:23
Viggo Mortensen on the role that got away
06:04
Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt pick their go-to karaoke songs
11:51
Actor Kevin Durand on how he found his inner ape
13:19
Go to Bat with Melanie Lynskey: My film that deserves more love
05:49
Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session
05:45
Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session
04:13
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session
03:58
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session
05:53
The splendour along Lake Geneva as Montreux Jazz Festival plays
04:30
Go to where the wild things are with a safari holiday
07:16
Exploring the wilds of the Atlantic Islands
06:02
How to spend your summer in Scotland
01:44
Fact-checking Donald Trump’s interview with Elon Musk
00:41
CCTV: Thug throws missiles and bricks at police during Southport riots
00:52
Injured hiker airlifted to safety after falling on Appalachian Trail
02:55
Multiple bodycam perspectives show rush to reach Trump rally shooter
00:59
Boxer Khelif describes ‘joy’ on return home after winning Olympic gold
00:48
Fighter jets escort Taiwan’s Olympic athletes home after Paris Games
00:52
‘Cotton candy burritos’: The US’s latest bizarre stadium food
00:49
Tom Daley cries as he explains reasons behind Olympic retirement
00:33
Floodwaters rage across Yelville as residents evacuated from homes
01:00
Greece shuts down Acropolis as temperatures hit almost 40 degrees
00:31
Eerie tornado sirens ring through downtown Chicago
00:54
Googlebox stars stuck in Jamaica as Hurricane Beryl makes landfall
00:41
Four American flamingo chicks hatch at Chicago’s Brookfield Zoo
00:26
Rihanna shares rare glimpse of baby son in new Target ad
00:19
Robert Rinder shocks GMB colleagues by breakdancing live on air
00:52
Moment bison stampede metres away from family’s car
01:36
Saudi Cup: ‘A true display of horsemanship’, says Prince Bandar
00:42
Princess Nourah praises young fashion designers on show at Saudi Cup
01:26
Andrew Strauss says Saudi is an eye opener
00:32