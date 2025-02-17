Independent TV
00:23
Aubrey Plaza wears husband Jeff Baena’s shirt at SNL50 special in first public appearance since death
If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offer support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.
If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Aubrey Plaza paid tribute to her late husband Jeff Baena by wearing his shirt at the SNL50 special on Sunday, 16 February.
The filmmaker, 47, died by suicide on 3 January at his home in Los Angeles.
