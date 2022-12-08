Saturday Night Live: Steve Martin unpacks Martin Short from suitcase in promo clip

Steve Martin hilariously unpacks Martin Short from a suitcase in a promotional video for their upcoming Saturday Night Live episode.

Martin drags the suitcase into the set in this teaser clip before opening it to reveal Short, his dummy, gasping for air.

“Water — I need water,” he exclaims, with Martin then pouring a whole glass of it into his mouth causing him to gag.

The longtime collaborators will co-host the live show, featuring musical guest Brandi Carlile, on 10 December.

