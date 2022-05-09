SNL medieval sketch addresses Roe v Wade and Depp v Heard trial

The Saturday Night Live (SNL) opening monologue on 7 May tackled the subjects of Roe v Wade and the ongoing Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial.

Host Benedict Cumberbatch starred in the sketch, set in 13th century medieval England, alongside Cecily Strong, Kate McKinnon, Andrew Dismukes, Alex Moffat and Chris Redd.

The sketch took aim at Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito’s leaked draft opinion, poking fun at Alito's decision to reference texts from the 13th and 17th centuries.

