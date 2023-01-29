SNL pauses jokes to poignantly address Tyre Nichols video mid-sketch

SNL turned serious mid-sketch last night (28 January) as Mikey Day and Kenan Thompson playing a lawyer and FBI agent stopped to address the Tyre Nichols beating video.

The initial sketch focused on the classified documents scandal.

“Hey boss, when we done playing with your little papers, we gonna head down to Memphis and make sure justice is served down there too, right?”, Thompson, says.

Day, in character as the lawyer replies: “I sincerely hope so,"

"Yeah, you damn right – just making sure", Thompson adds, to applause from the audience.

